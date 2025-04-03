Video: Billy Porter Explains Why 'the Emcee' Was a Role Worth Waiting For

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Billy Porter is the host with the most. But really! Not only is he currently playing a bucket list roll ('the Emcee' in the West End production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), but he's getting ready to host London theatre's biggest night- the Olivier Awards, which air this Sunday, April 6.

Earlier this year, Porter joined his old friend Marisha Wallace as the latest stars of Rebecca Frecknall's acclaimed revival. The pair will continue their run through May 24.

"This is a part that I've had my eye on for decades," Porter told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I really view my art as activism- it always has been a part of me as an artist, so to be in this production at this time in the world is very relevant, necessary, and prescient. It feeds into everything that I've ever desired to do with my art. I feel like I'm very much in my purpose."