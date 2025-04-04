Review Roundup: Ken Urban’s DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Danger and Opportunity, a new play by award-winning playwright Ken Urban, is now playing off-Broadway. The production recently extended to April 20, 2025. Directed by Obie award-winner Jack Serio, the production, stars Drama Desk and Lortel award-winner Juan Castano, Julia Chan, and Ryan Spahn. Performances take place at East Village Basement, a new downtown venue.

In Danger and Opportunity, Christian and Edwin are a married gay couple in a rut when Margaret – Christian's ex-girlfriend from Catholic high school – gets in touch after twenty years. At Edwin's urging, Christian invites her over for drinks. The trio embarks on an unexpected journey together, testing the limits of what defines a contemporary relationship.

Read the reviews for Danger and Opportunity below!

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Recently seen in The Antiquities at Playwrights Horizons, Ryan Spahn depicts Christian as more studious than stuffy. Juan Castano fills out the blanks in Edwin’s character by cultivating a sad-eyed soulfulness. Styled by Costume Designer Avery Reed to suggest a subtly androgynous quality, Julia Chan portrays Margaret with a bright face and an impish nature that later fades with adversity. The finger-tip intimacy of viewers with the actors, who never once acknowledge their proximity to the audience, lends a voyeur-like resonance to the production. One doubts the play would seem nearly so effective if it were staged in a conventional situation.

Ron Fassler, TheaterPizzazz: Ryan Spahn, who in this past season alone has showcased his versatility in such shows as Jordans at The Public Theatre and The Antiquities at Playwrights Horizons, is remarkable here. His Christian is a mass of contradictions, and yet he manages to make a faulty character eminently relatable. As his husband Edwin, Juan Castano brings an open vulnerability and even a sense of danger to the proceedings. You’re never quite sure what he’ll do next—again a tribute to the playwriting. And as Margaret, Julia Chan dazzles using her mellifluous voice and supple body language to perfection. There are moments when I couldn’t take my eyes off her.

To read more reviews, click here

Reader Reviews