Video: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Celebrates Opening Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The stars aligned at the Palace Theatre earlier this week, where the third Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross celebrated it's opening night. This newest version is helmed by Tony-winning director Patrick Marber.

"I've admired Mamet since I was a kid- he is one of my favorite playwrights. I admire the range and variety of his work," Marber told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "People think it's all men swearing, but but isn't! There are some very tender and funny plays, beautiful prose writing... I think he's a great artist."