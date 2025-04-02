Video: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Celebrates Opening Night

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Bob Odenkirk, Kieren Culkin, Bill Burr, and more.
The stars aligned at the Palace Theatre earlier this week, where the third Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross celebrated it's opening night. This newest version is helmed by Tony-winning director Patrick Marber.
"I've admired Mamet since I was a kid- he is one of my favorite playwrights. I admire the range and variety of his work," Marber told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "People think it's all men swearing, but but isn't! There are some very tender and funny plays, beautiful prose writing... I think he's a great artist."
Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with special guests Liev Schreiber, Bobby Cannavale, Sarah Snook, Patrick Wilson, Darren Criss, and many more!