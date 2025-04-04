Video: Bill Burr Debunks Matinee Myths on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Burr is making his Broadway debut in Glengarry Glen Ross, a prospect that admits was intimidating. "I had never done it before. I didn't know what was going to happen, and I'm working with some big guys... I was stressing about it," the comedian said on a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In the show, Burr shares the stage with co-star Michael McKean, who has a slew of Broadway credits. "It's been fun because Michael just lobs it over the net. It's like tee-ball acting with that guy," Burr noted.

He went on to discuss matinee performances and how they always match up to preconceived notions that those audiences are just full of "old ladies with broken hips" but are rather a mixed, diverse group of people.

"I just look at it like maybe they wanted to go to the late show, [but] they didn't have the money. So, I get amped up for those types of shows," he said, explaining that he learned as a comedian to bring a large energy, even if there are only ten people in the audience. Watch the full interview, where the comedian also reveals how he passes the time downstairs at the Palace Theatre while waiting for his curtain call.

The new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross is officially open at the Palace Theatre, with tickets now on sale through Saturday, June 28, 2025. Find out what critics think of the revival here.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.