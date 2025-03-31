News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet

Performances are now underway at the Music Box Theatre.

By: Mar. 31, 2025
The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, officially opened on Thursday, March 27. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night, check out photos of the cast walking the pink carpet below!

This new adaptation is written and directed by Kip Williams, and is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited engagement of 14 weeks.

The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Juliana Canfield, David Rasche, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Arian Moayed, Sydney Lemmon and Dagmara Dominczyk

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Kieran Culkin

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Kieran Culkin

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Kieran Culkin

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
David Rasche and Peter Friedman

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Fisher Stevens and Zoe Winters

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Chris Pine

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Constance Wu

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Constance Wu

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
James Monroe Iglehart

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
James Monroe Iglehart

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Christine Baranski

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Christine Baranski and King Princess

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Christine Baranski and King Princess

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
King Princess

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
King Princess

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Ariana DeBose

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Leslie Kritzer

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Leslie Kritzer

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Andy Sandberg and Leslie Kritzer

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Jac Yarrow

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Jac Yarrow

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Monet Sabel and Jac Yarrow

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Dagmara Dominczyk and Patrick Wilson

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Chris Perfetti

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Chris Perfetti

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Callum Francis, Constantine Rousouli, Daryl Roth, Marla Mindelle and Michael Cassel

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Candice Bergen

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Marina Abramovic

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Cynthia Nixon

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Cynthia Nixon

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Krissy Shields and Arian Moayed

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Paul Tazewell

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Scott Hoying

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Scott Hoying and Mark Manio

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Zoe Winters

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Zoe Winters

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Sydney Lemmon

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Juliana Canfield

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Juliana Canfield

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Edmund Donovan

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Juliana Canfield and Edmund Donovan

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Natalie Gold

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Anne Fausto-Sterling, Paula Vogel and Daryl Roth

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Daryl Roth

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Lucy McRae

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Lucy McRae

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Indie Rozell McRae and Lucy McRae

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Christine Lahti

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Christine Lahti

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Jo Lampert and Marin Ireland

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Liz Hayes and Michael Cassel

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Michael Cassel and Daryl Roth

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Daryl Roth & Family

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Prabal Gurung

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Lynn Nottage and Irene Gandy

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Kip Williams and parents

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Douglas Lyons

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Constantine Rousouli and Marla Mindelle

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Constantine Rousouli, Daryl Roth, Marla Mindelle and Michael Cassel

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Callum Francis and Michael Cassel

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Callum Francis

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Elly Blankenbuehler and Andy Blankenbuehler

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Caitlin Mehner and Danny Strong

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Dorinda Medley

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Michael Arden

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Michael Arden

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Chloe Elisabeth Wilson and Eddie Grey

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Chloe Elisabeth Wilson and Eddie Grey

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Jen Tullock

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Barry Diller

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Jordan Klepper

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Jonathan Tisch and Lizzie Tisch

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Jackie Huba and Olivia Luxe

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Michael Cassel, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Amanda Lipitz and Gregory Smith

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Olivia Luxe

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Isaac Robert Hurwitz and David Hauslaib

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Sean Walsh and Henry Tisch

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Richard Kelley-Jang, Diego Funes, Steven Kelley-Jang and Anthony Taccetta

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Akina Edmonds and Christina Glur

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Lia Vollack

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Sabrina Brier

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Tyler Hardwick

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Akina Edmonds and Michael Cassel

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Brad Silnutzer and Joey Orton

Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet Image
Juliana Canfield, David Rasche, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Arian Moayed, Sydney Lemmon and Dagmara Dominczyk


Videos