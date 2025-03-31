Photos: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Opening Night Pink Carpet

Performances are now underway at the Music Box Theatre.
The Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Emmy and Olivier Award winner Sarah Snook, officially opened on Thursday, March 27. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night, check out photos of the cast walking the pink carpet below!
This new adaptation is written and directed by Kip Williams, and is now playing on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre for a strictly limited engagement of 14 weeks.
The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.
Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
