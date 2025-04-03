Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



London theatre's biggest night is back this weekend when Beverley Knight and Billy Porter host the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 6 at 6pm GMT. If you want to tune in for the ceremony, how you do so will depend on where you live.

How to watch the Olivier Awards 2025 from the UK:

UK residents can catch highlights from the ceremony, which will be broadcast on ITV1 and STV at 10:15pm GMT and will be available on catch-up on ITVX and STV Player. Magic Radio are set to broadcast highlights the same evening; catch the build up from 8pm, with highlights starting at 9pm.

How to watch the Olivier Awards 2025 from outside the UK:

For anyone living outside of the UK, you can stream the full ceremony (below) starting at 6pm GMT/1pm EDT. Additionally, you can catch a BSL and captioned version here.

Until then, study up on this year's nominees and get ready for performances from Best New Musical nominees The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, MJ The Musical, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet Of 1812 and Why Am I So Single?, and Piper-Heidsieck Award for Best Musical Revival nominees Fiddler On The Roof, Oliver! and Starlight Express.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography