Photos: First Look at John Doyle's ALFRED HITCHCOCK PRESENTS Musical

The World Premiere of the brand-new musical Alfred Hitchcock Presents – The Musical, directed by John Doyle, is being presented at Theatre Royal Bath from 22 March to 12 April 2025. See photos here!

The cast includes West End and Broadway stars Scarlett Strallen as Mary, Sally Ann Triplett as Lottie Slocomb & Sadie Grimes, Nicola Hughes as Eve & Arthur’s Mother, Gary Milner as Detective Novak & Roman, Damian Humbley as Courtney, Alistair Brammer as Richard & Ray, Mark Meadows as Maloney & Waterbury, Landi Oshinowo as Blanche & Millie’s mama, Liam Tamne as Fred & Carl, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Michael & Deitz, Jade Oswald as Lisa & Nurse Thornhill, Matthew Caputo as Tommy, Ahmed Hamad as Arthur & Jerome, and Keanna Bloomfield as Millie, with Georgia Mann, Ritesh Manugula, Choolwe Lain Muntanga, Matt Pettifor, and Jack Reitman.

Eight extraordinary stories of betrayal, blackmail and homicide. It’s just another ordinary day in your average American city. A witness to murder, a paranoid housewife, a duplicitous jazz singer, an escaped convict and a man literally on the edge.… just a handful of the people you will meet in this potpourri of horror and mayhem from the Master of Suspense, Alfred Hitchcock.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents – The Musical is a unique theatrical journey through the imagination of Alfred Hitchcock, one of cinema’s truly legendary characters, the creative genius behind iconic movies including Psycho, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Rear Window, The Birds and many, many more.

The original jazzy score by Steven Lutvak (Best Musical Tony Winner, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and inventive book by Jay Dyer (Californication) keeps the show’s tongue firmly lodged in its cheek, in Hitchcock’s trademark style.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan