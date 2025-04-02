Photos: Darren Criss, Katie Holmes and More at GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross officially opened on March 31 at the Palace Theatre. Stars came out for the big celebration, including Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ansel Elgort, and many more. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and John Pirruccello as “James Lingk."

The design team includes Production Design by Scott Pask. Lighting Design by Jen Schriever. Casting by The Telsey Office - Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas