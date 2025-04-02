News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Darren Criss, Katie Holmes and More at GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Opening Night

Performances are now underway at the Palace Theatre.

By: Apr. 02, 2025
The Broadway revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross officially opened on March 31 at the Palace Theatre. Stars came out for the big celebration, including Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ansel Elgort, and many more. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and John Pirruccello as “James Lingk."

The design team includes Production Design by Scott Pask. Lighting Design by Jen Schriever. Casting by The Telsey Office - Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Cynthia Nixon, Darren Criss and Molly Ringwald

Kenneth Lonergan, J. Smith-Cameron, Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne

Jesse Eisenberg and John Gallagher Jr.

Ansel Elgort and Darren Criss

Katie Holmes

Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J Shen

Tony Goldwyn

Briga Heelan and Laura Benanti

Whitney White, Patrick Marber and Kenny Leon

Adam Scott

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber

Will Brill

Biko Eisen-Martin and Kara Young

F. Murray Abraham

Jesse Eisenberg

Callum Francis and Dez Duron

Dave Lawson and Sarah Snook

Finnigan McCormack and Eric McCormack

Helen J Shen and Daniel Dae Kim

Al Franken

Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet

Molly Ringwald

Darren Criss

Ansel Elgort

Jason Biggs

Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne

Jo Bonney and Eric Bogosian

John Gallagher Jr.

Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor

Dez Duron

Ephraim Sykes

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton

Andrew Barth Feldman

Kalin Patrick Wilson, Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk

Dave Lawson

Dave Lawson

Lorne Michaels

Daniel Dae Kim

Laura Benanti

Rhenzy Feliz

Kerry Butler

Lesli Margherita

John Ortiz

Ana Villafane

Annette O'Toole

Joe Pantoliano

Vanessa Britting and David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz

Marcus Choi

Sydney Lemmon

Whitney White,Scott Pask, Patrick Marber and Kenny Leon

Whitney White

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

David Rasche

Richard LaGravenese

Cynthia Nixon

Frederick Weller

Richard Schiff

Ruby Kelley and Richard Schiff

Kara Young

Biko Eisen-Martin

Joshua Henry

Nicole Kastrinos and Lear deBessonet

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Savion Glover

Michael Feinstein

Michael Feinstein and guest

Steve Tannen and Marin Ireland

Gregory Mosher

Poppy Edwards and Anthony Edwards

John Gallagher Jr and Patch Darragh

Patch Darragh

Mary McCann and Neil Pepe

Glenn Davis

Natalie Gold

Kenneth Lonergan and J. Smith-Cameron

Leslye Headland

James L. Nederlander and Margo MacNabb

Polly Draper and Michael Wolff

Jeffrey Richards

Irene Gandy and Jeffrey Richards

Director Patrick Marber

Scott Pask

Noah Pyzik and Jordan Tyson

Betsy Aidem

Linda Emond

Sean Evans

Kevyn Morrow and guest

Mylinda Hull , Ida Hunter and Adam Hunter

Katherine Shechtman and Lynn Meadow

Willa Bost

Jay O. Sanders

Randy Weiner and Diane Paulus

Douglas Lyons

Tyler Lain

Tyler Lain and Ava Noble

Michael Rishawn

Gordon Clapp and Elisabeth Gordon

Erik Ueki and Eric Strauss

Hue Park

Signage at The Palace Theatre

Signage at The Palace Theatre


Videos