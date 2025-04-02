Photos: Darren Criss, Katie Holmes and More at GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Opening Night

Performances are now underway at the Palace Theatre.
The Broadway revival of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross officially opened on March 31 at the Palace Theatre. Stars came out for the big celebration, including Darren Criss, Katie Holmes, Ansel Elgort, and many more. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos below!
Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.
Glengarry Glen Ross stars Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and John Pirruccello as “James Lingk."
The design team includes Production Design by Scott Pask. Lighting Design by Jen Schriever. Casting by The Telsey Office - Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cynthia Nixon, Darren Criss and Molly Ringwald
Kenneth Lonergan, J. Smith-Cameron, Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne
Jesse Eisenberg and John Gallagher Jr.
Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J Shen
Briga Heelan and Laura Benanti
Whitney White, Patrick Marber and Kenny Leon
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber
Biko Eisen-Martin and Kara Young
Dave Lawson and Sarah Snook
Finnigan McCormack and Eric McCormack
Helen J Shen and Daniel Dae Kim
Evan Jonigkeit and Zosia Mamet
Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne
John Gallagher Jr.
Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton
Kalin Patrick Wilson, Patrick Wilson and Dagmara Dominczyk
Dave Lawson
Dave Lawson
Vanessa Britting and David Krumholtz
Whitney White,Scott Pask, Patrick Marber and Kenny Leon
Ruby Kelley and Richard Schiff
Nicole Kastrinos and Lear deBessonet
Michael Feinstein and guest
Steve Tannen and Marin Ireland
Poppy Edwards and Anthony Edwards
John Gallagher Jr and Patch Darragh
Mary McCann and Neil Pepe
Kenneth Lonergan and J. Smith-Cameron
James L. Nederlander and Margo MacNabb
Polly Draper and Michael Wolff
Irene Gandy and Jeffrey Richards
Director Patrick Marber
Sean Evans
Kevyn Morrow and guest
Mylinda Hull , Ida Hunter and Adam Hunter
Katherine Shechtman and Lynn Meadow
Tyler Lain
Tyler Lain and Ava Noble
Gordon Clapp and Elisabeth Gordon
Erik Ueki and Eric Strauss
Signage at The Palace Theatre
Signage at The Palace Theatre