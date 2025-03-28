Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway; Documentary Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released ahead of tonight’s first preview performance of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. The Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning show will begin public performances tonight at The Marquis Theater. Check out the photos here!

Plus, Netflix has released a trailer announcing an official documentary about the show titled “Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” which will give gans a look backstage at the making of the West End stage play, which opened at London’s Phoenix Theater in December 2023. The documentary will premiere on Netflix, only on April 15. Check out the trailer here!

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?

With a cast of 34, this gripping stand-alone adventure will pull you deep into the world of STRANGER THINGS. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of Stranger Things: The First Shadow—where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn.