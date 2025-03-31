News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Takes First Broadway Bows

Stranger Things: The First Shadow officially opens on Tuesday, April 22.

By: Mar. 31, 2025
On Friday, March 28, Stranger Things: The First Shadow officially began performances at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. The enthusiastic audience was filled with fans who were eager to be the first to see the Broadway production of the Olivier Award-winning play. Creators of the “Stranger Things” TV series, Matt and Ross Duffer, attended the first preview and congratulated the cast backstage after the performance.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.  

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him? 

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

Marquis Theatre

Marquis Theatre

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Merch

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Merch

Marquis Theatre Front of House

Marquis Theatre Front of House

Marquis Theatre Front of House

Marquis Theatre Front of House

Marquis Theatre Front of House

Marquis Theatre Front of House

Marquis Theatre Front of House

Matt and Ross Duffer

Matt and Ross Duffer 

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Louis McCartney

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Matt and Ross Duffer

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Fans outside the Marquis Theatre

Fans outside the Marquis Theatre

Fans outside the Marquis Theatre

Fans outside the Marquis Theatre

Fans outside the Marquis Theatre

Fans outside the Marquis Theatre

