Video: Gabrielle Nevaeh & Louis McCartney Talk STRANGER THINGS Characters, Tease Easter Eggs

In celebration of the highly anticipated play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, hitting Broadway, Gabrielle Nevaeh and Louis McCartney visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the new prequel.

In the show, McCartney reprises his role of Henry Creel- also known as the villainous Vecna - from the West End. However, he says this Broadway production differs from that original version of the play. "Because we're coming to Broadway, we're actually shortening the play a little. And that means that we have to make these cuts and changes," the actor explained, praising the writers who have made the adjustments to the material.

Nevaeh plays Henry's love interest Patty Newby, a new character to the franchise, which the performer calls "a gift for me as an actor...Through Patty, you kind of see Henry's humanity, and through her nobility, we kind of explore how someone can become the world's most awful monster," she shared, noting that the series will also explore the backstory of other familiar characters like Bob, Hopper and Joyce as well.

"What's great about it is the longtime fan is gonna have so many Easter eggs that you're gonna recognize, so many things that you're gonna pick up on. And then [for] the new fan, this is a great place to start, because we're starting from the beginning." Watch the interview now!

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.

In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?

As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?