THE MUSIC MAN to Open At Birmingham Village Players in May

Go back in time to small-town America with Meredith Wilson's The Music Man. Meet the delightful characters who populate the place. Just beware of Professor Harold Hill, a charismatic con man who intends to steal all their money but just might lose his heart instead.

Meredith Willson's The Music Man is a six-time Tony-award winning Broadway classic that has entertained theatergoers for generations. The revival of this family-friendly musical was recently seen on the Broadway stage starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who grew up in Michigan. The Birmingham Village Players production opens May 2, 2025.

"The Music Man has been appreciated over many generations with songs that most every theatergoer knows by heart," said Director Joe Vercellone. "Who doesn't walk out of the show marching and singing Seventy-Six Trombones? It is entertainment that appeals to all ages and is appropriate for the entire family - a great night out for mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, and the kids."

It's also a show loved by generations of performers. The BVP cast and crew feature at least 10 people who have been involved in past productions of the show. For others, fond memories of watching the movie version with family brought them out to auditions or to volunteer.

'Everyone leaves the theater feeling happy about themselves and others with a smile on their face and a bounce to their step," said Vercellone, "and I am thrilled to bring it to our Birmingham Village Players patrons."

Don't miss your chance to experience this delightful production. Meredith Willson's The Music Man runs May 2-18, 2025 at Birmingham Village Players. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8PM. Sunday matinees start at 2PM.

Individual reserved tickets are $30 (includes ticketing fee). Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office, 248-644-2075, or by placing an order on the website, www.birminghamvillageplayers.com. The Book, Music and Lyrics were written by Meredith Willson and based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey. Meredith Willson's The Music Man is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Photo Caption: 1) 1 - Kristen Dittus as Marian and Adam Grey at Professor Harold Hill star in Meredith Willson's The Music Man at Birmingham Village Players. Photo credit: Paul Manoian Photography.

