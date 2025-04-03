TANGLED Live-Action Remake Halts Development at Disney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences are going to have to wait longer to see a live-action Tangled movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which was recently in active development at Disney, has now been paused at the studio. The news follows the release of Disney's live-action Snow White, which has been full of controversy, resulting in disappointing box office results by studio standards. Whether Tangled is completely canceled or will move forward in a different direction remains to be seen.

Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman and 2024's Better Man, was recently attached to the project as director. The latest version of the script was penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, writer of Thor: Love and Thunder, Do Revenge, and the upcoming reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer. No specific information regarding casting or music has been announced, though it was expected that Alan Menken and Glenn Slater's fan-favorite songs would be utilized.

Tangled, based on the classic story of Rapunzel, debuted in 2010 with the voices of Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy and a score by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. The movie follows Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical, long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower.

The film earned $200 million in the US and Canada and was nominated for Best Original Song for "I See the Light" at the 83rd Academy Awards. Tangled later spawned a spin-off television movie and series, featuring the return of some of the voice cast and some new songs by Menken and Slater.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. A full stage version is also in the works.