Photos: RESPECT at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The production of RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women is the fourth of the Pompano Players inaugural season, will run from March 28th through April 6th at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women which has evolved from a one-woman dissertation by Dr. Dorothy Marcic to an international hit musical revue since its 2004 debut in South Florida, is an entertaining, exuberant, and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the times.

Cast includes Dalia Aleman, Noelle Nicholas, Heather Simsay, and Anneliese Wolfanger.

Photo credit: Amy Pasquantonio

Anneliese Wolfaner

Noelle Nicholas, Anneliese Wolfaner, Dalia Aleman, Heather Simsay

Anneliese Wolfanger, Heather Simsay, Dalia Aleman, Noelle Nicholas

Comments