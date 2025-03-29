Photos: RESPECT at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The show runs March 28 through April 6, 2025.
The production of RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women is the fourth of the Pompano Players inaugural season, will run from March 28th through April 6th at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.
RESPECT: A Musical Journey of Women which has evolved from a one-woman dissertation by Dr. Dorothy Marcic to an international hit musical revue since its 2004 debut in South Florida, is an entertaining, exuberant, and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the times.
Cast includes Dalia Aleman, Noelle Nicholas, Heather Simsay, and Anneliese Wolfanger.
Photo credit: Amy Pasquantonio
Anneliese Wolfaner
Noelle Nicholas, Anneliese Wolfaner, Dalia Aleman, Heather Simsay
Anneliese Wolfanger, Heather Simsay, Dalia Aleman, Noelle Nicholas
