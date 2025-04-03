Alex Edelman’s JUST FOR US Published by Dramatists Play Service

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dramatists Play Service has published Just for Us, the solo play by writer-performer Alex Edelman. After premiering Off-Broadway, Just for Us had multiple extended runs before transferring to Broadway. See what the critics thought about Just For Us HERE!

Edelman’s performance was captured in an HBO Original comedy special, which aired on Max in April 2024 and subsequently earned him a 2024 Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. In recognition of his stage achievement, Edelman was also honored with a Special Tony Award in 2024.

Founded in 1936, DPS represents many of the most celebrated works in American theatre and beyond. The DPS catalog features playwrights such as Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, and Tennessee Williams. Other acclaimed solo works in the DPS catalog include Latin History for Morons by John Leguizamo, Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, I Am My Own Wife by Doug Wright, and Becoming Dr. Ruth by Mark St. Germain.