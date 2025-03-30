Photos: Boy George Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On March 28, 2025, Boy George returned to the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Harold Zidler. Boy George will play a limited 10-week engagement through Sunday, May 25, 2025. He will not be playing Tuesday nights. Check out photos from his first night back in the show here!

Boy George first appeared on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in a limited engagement earlier this year. Check out photos from his first run in the show here.

Born George O'Dowd in 1961, Boy George rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic band Culture Club. First appearing on “Top of the Pops” with Culture Club in 1982, he instantly had people talking. The pop sensations went on to achieve seven UK Top 10 singles, nine Top 10 singles in the USA, and nine Top 20 singles in Australia - including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” and have sold in excess of 100 million singles and 50 million albums. Attracting high praise from a variety of publications that include Rolling Stone and MTV and having gained truly global recognition, the Grammy Award winning singer has created a World-wide presence that transcends age, race, colour, creed, nationality and even religion. George remains the most colourful pop star in British History. He’s ever present and relevant in today’s World with sell out worldwide tours, a new Album, numerous TV shows and a global audience who love the British National Treasure and Global Icon that is Boy George.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson