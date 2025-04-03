Photos: SMASH On Broadway Starring Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out new photos of Smash on Broadway. Now in previews at the Imperial Theatre, Smash will officially open on Broadway on April 10.

The new photos from the Broadway musical comes after the recently released music video of Hurder singing the song with Caroline Bowman. Watch the stars perform the song here. Plus, watch Hurder perform "Let Me Be Your Star" and "Let's Be Bad" in Smash on Broadway here.

The cast of Smash also includes two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as "Nigel," Krysta Rodriguez as "Tracy," John Behlmann as "Jerry," two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as "Susan," Jacqueline B. Arnold as "Anita," Bella Coppola as "Chloe," Casey Garvin as "Charlie" and Nicholas Matos as "Scott."

The company also features Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It's a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs.