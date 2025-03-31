Review Roundup: Starry GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Revival Opens On Broadway

The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross returns in a starry new Broadway revival, opening tonight at the Palace Theatre! David Mamet's timeless exploration of the intersection of capitalism and masculinity comes to life in a brand-new production, directed by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber, Read reviews for the show below!

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Academy Award, Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, HBO’s “Succession”; This is Our Youth) as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr (Old Dads; The Mandalorian) as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This Is Spinal Tap, All The Way) as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. (Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch) as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy, A Soldier’s Play) as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello (Phil Spector, “Barry”) as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.

The design team includes Production Design by Scott Pask. Lighting Design by Jen Schriever. Casting by The Telsey Office - Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff.

Jesse Green, The New York Times: Or so I thought. But in the weirdly limp revival that opened on Monday at the Palace Theater, something has flipped. As played by Kieran Culkin, leading a sales team that also features Bob Odenkirk, Bill Burr and Michael McKean, Roma is no longer the master of everyone else’s neuroses; he’s neurotic himself. Especially in the scene that ends the first act, as he winds up for a pitch into the soul of a schlub, he is so deeply weird and interior that any semblance of a confident exterior evaporates. The man couldn’t sell a dollar for a dime.

Charles Isherwood, The Wall Street Journal: Individually, all give sharp-elbowed, effective performances even if, under the direction of Patrick Marber, this staging never quite develops the head of steam that could keep the tension rising throughout the play’s brisk running time of less than two hours, including intermission.

Dan Rubins, Slant Magazine: And if there’s a good reason to revive Glengarry Glen Ross again, and Mamet’s cavernously amoral depiction of immorality inside it, Marber hasn’t made that apparent either. One self-serving prick is just like the next? We knew that much already.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: After intermission, the play moves from the Chinese restaurant to the salesmen’s shabby office: plywood in part of the window, rust from a pipe bleeding down an upper wall. (Dane Laffrey’s sets for both acts are unimprovable, as are his costumes; the pale green shirt under Burr’s brown suit is a miniature triumph.) Culkin’s performance improves in this brighter environment, with greater mobility and action to play, but he’s still all wrong for Roma. When he loses control, there’s no menace to his anger; it’s just a peevish tantrum. To the extent that Marber’s job as a director here is, like John’s, to “marshal the leads,” it is only partly accomplished.

Emlyn Travis, Entertainment Weekly: With such an impressive list of actors, audiences will likely flock to Glengarry Glen Ross simply because they want to see Odenkirk, Burr, McKean, and Culkin knock it out of the park — and that is what they will find in spades. Any further exploration into the play's themes of toxic masculinity, morality, and corruption, however, have been largely left at the wayside in favor of watching these men work. Which, of course, creates a thrilling experience, but also leaves something more to be desired.

Matt Windman, amNY: While Mamet’s offstage persona may continue to provoke discomfort, this revival reminds us why his plays—at their best—remain so potent onstage. “Glengarry” still crackles with vicious energy, bitter humor, and brutal truths about American ambition. This sharp, superbly cast production doesn’t just close deals—it slams the door.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: Culkin makes Roma a tightly wound ball of energy, puffed up with dick-swinging over-confidence; Odenkirk finds pathos in Shelly’s increasingly futile attempts to keep up a front while his career crumbles beneath him; and Burr bristles with resentment, making uproarious music out of Moss’ strings of expletives. It’s no surprise that the seasoned comic has flawless timing.

Johnny Oleksinki, The New York Post: So, to channel Mamet, why the f–k has it been plopped onto the same stage that was home to “West Side Story,” “Legally Blonde” and “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical”? It’s a huge mistake. Any tension heads straight down the lobby escalator as soon as the curtain rises, and it’s challenging to become absorbed by the tale — even during the always-feisty second act.

Tim Teeman, The Daily Beast: In the play, the characters that say these words aren’t cautioned or castigated or proven wrong. Mamet simply has them say them; the response of the audience in 2025—laughing at them merrily saying the words—is its own telling-on-itself... The anti-Indian language was removed in a 2004 San Francisco revival, but not in this production. The cast and crew make their creative choices, and the audience pays its money to watch some high-class actors knock each other around with unrestrained verbal battery.

Patrick Ryan, USA Today: Still, you can't deny the sheer delight of watching the stars that Marber has aligned. With a dynamite cast firing on all cylinders, these 'Glengarry' leads are ultimately worth the investment.

Chris Jones, The New York Daily News: Culkin, though, has a staccato delivery, a halting rhythm and an innate sense of vulnerability, all qualities that have made him a much-cherished star. But they don’t easily make a Ricky Roma, and his work in the role, although far from sloppy or embarrassing, throws off the rhythms of the play. He’s been miscast.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Director Marber clearly has a solid understanding of Mamet’s intentions, never favoring one character over the other or shining one in a more sympathetic light. Marber knows that if anything can be said about Glengarry Glen Ross‘ take on toxicity it’s that it comes in all shapes and sizes, whether it’s the good-buddy approach adopted by Culkin, the sympathetic shark embodied by Odenkirk, McKean’s befuddled butter-wouldn’t-melt take or the brutally honest red-faced manipulations of Burr’s character.

Jesse Hassenger, The Guardian: Glengarry Glen Ross may have lost some of its capacity to surprise over the past four decades, but the new revival offers a tribute to its durability. The setting, the lines and the tragedy of normal men attempting to hard-charge their way through decaying capitalism can remain the same, while the actors find new ways to sell it.

Juan A. Ramirez, Theatrely: Not much is at stake for these alleged sharks, who glide through the lofty waters of Scott Pask’s two sets. Having to blow out this small piece to fit this massive theater, the ornate Chinese restaurant of the first act and the office of the second reflect comfort, not the cesspool that could breed the Darwinism their actions involve. Polished, starry, and with nothing to say, this Glengarry sells a McMansion, neither a scam nor a Palace.

Roma Torre, New York Stage Review: It really would take a lot more than one case of miscasting to tank this play. That misstep aside, the production remains highly entertaining. In addition to Odenkirk, Burr and McKean’s standout performances, Donald Webber, Jr. as the stoic office manager Williamson, and John Pirruccello’s turn as Roma’s target – the indecisive schlub James Lingk – are both excellent.

Frank Scheck, New York Stage Review: They certainly do so here, although this rendition features one significant miscasting that robs the play of some of its impact. Odenkirk and Burr fare the best, with the former playing the older salesman Shelley “The Machine” Levene like a sadder, tired-out version of Saul Goodman. If he doesn’t quite convey the pathos of previous actors who’ve played the role such as Robert Prosky or Jack Lemmon, his sharp comedic instincts garner laughs that weren’t there before.