Amanda Seyfried Reveals Broadway Is Her Biggest Fear

Amanda Seyfried recently revealed that performing live theatre remains her biggest fear despite her successful film career, including musical roles in Mamma Mia! and Les Misérables.

"Giving an unadulterated performance every day—that’s the thing that scares me most in this business," Seyfried admitted in an interview with The National. "Because it’s live. All eyes are on you, and the responsibility and weight of that is just too much."

In March, Seyfried confronted part of this fear during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, where she nervously performed Joni Mitchell's classic "California," marking her first live musical performance. "All I want to do is sing," Seyfried said. "I just don’t sing because I don’t want to put myself out there. But it went viral. I thought it would scare me, but it didn’t. Maybe something in me has been unlocked."

This experience has encouraged Seyfried to explore her fear further, as she develops a musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise with original music by Neko Case and a script by Lebanese-American writer CALLIE KHOURI. Still, Seyfried remains cautious, acknowledging the challenge of balancing demanding stage commitments with family life at her farm in upstate New York, where she lives with husband Thomas Sadoski and their two children.

“I don’t know if I’m going to find the time to pay the passion tax and get on stage," Seyfried concluded. "I know the feeling of that is like nothing else—it’s just terrifying.”

On a recent late night appearance, Amanda opened up about her upcoming projects, including her involvement in the highly anticipated musical film ANN LEE, slated for release in 2025. Seyfried also discussed potential developments in the beloved Mamma Mia franchise.

Amanda Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Miserables along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.