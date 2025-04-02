Photos: Jessica Hecht Stars In A MOTHER At Baryshnikov Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baryshnikov Arts has released first look photos of A MOTHER, a new play written by Neena Beber and co-conceived by Beber and Jessica Hecht. Directed by Maria Mileaf with choreography by Shura Baryshnikov and musical direction by Mustapha Khan.

A MOTHER, a new play with music, is the story of first love, first grief, and theater camp. Set in Miami Beach circa 1980, this layered update of Brecht’s banned play The Mother weaves together Jess’s teenage memories as she simultaneously steps into the part of a woman who becomes an activist through the revolutionary work of her son. Will there be singing in dark times? Yes, there will be singing. About the dark times. And… there will also be disco dancing, water ballet, and chicken soup.

A MOTHER will feature music by Composers Mustapha Khan, William Kenneth Vaughan, and Norman (Skip) Burns with Music Direction by Khan. Set design will be by Neil Patel; costume design by Katherine Roth; and lighting design by Matthew Richards. The show is produced in partnership with producers Lana Russell and Susan Kaplan in association with The Orchard Project, which supported A MOTHER in its labs in 2020.

