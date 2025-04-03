BROADWAY DREAM ROLES Limited Tickets Now Available

A limited number of tickets are now available to the public for Broadway Dream Roles, Broadway Cares' newest annual event which makes its one-night-only premiere on Monday, April 28, 2025, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.



This evening was first made available to Broadway Cares’ major supporters - including Visionary Circle and Angels Circle members, the NextGen Network and the Colleen Dewhurst Legacy Society - who receive tickets as a special benefit of their annual support.



At Broadway Dream Roles, an electrifying mix of Broadway favorites and today’s buzziest rising stars will step into the roles they’ve always longed to play — but never have. Each song is more than a performance - it’s a story. Whether it’s a part they narrowly missed, a song they’ve secretly sung in the shower or a wish never voiced aloud, performers will bring their dream roles to life. Broadway Dream Roles presents the unique opportunity to witness Broadway’s best at their most revealing, exhilarating and inspiring.



More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks. Broadway Cares’ Visionary Circle and Angels Circle members provide essential support for those affected by HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses across the country with their annual contribution of $1,000 or more. Members of the NextGen Network are young professionals committed to making an impact, and the Colleen Dewhurst Legacy Society is the planned giving program, recognizing those who have included Broadway Cares in their estate plan or will. These benefactors receive exclusive invitations to in-person and virtual events and VIP status at some of Broadway Cares most high-profile events, as well as a host of other benefits.

