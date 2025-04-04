Video: Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'For Good' at REDWOOD Curtain Call

The original WICKED stars reunited for their iconic duet from the show.
Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise appearance during the curtain call of yesterday's performance of Redwood, which stars her former Wicked co-star, Idina Menzel. The pair performed "For Good" from the iconic musical to a cheering audience, to raise money for Broadway Cares. Watch the full video!
Idina Menzel is currently starring in Redwood on Broadway, and Kristin Chenoweth will soon lead the Broadway production of Queen of Versailles, which begins performances this fall.
Menzel recently extended her run in Redwood, and will now star in the new musical through August 17, 2025. The show, which brings Menzel back to Broadway for the first time in a decade, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.
@tomvanbommel13 Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth performing “For Good” after the 04/03 performance of Redwood in benefit of Broadway Cares @Idina Menzel @Kristin Chenoweth #idinamenzel #kristinchenoweth #Redwood #wicked #wickedthemusical #forgood ♬ original sound - Tom van Bommel
RedwoodRedwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.