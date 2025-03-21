Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet

See photos of Antoni Porowski, Cole Escola, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt and more.
Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott stars in a radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s Vanya at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! Scott is reprising his wildly acclaimed performance, originated in London. See stars on the red carpet here, including Antoni Porowski, Cole Escola, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt and more.
The Olivier Award-winning production is co-created with Mr. Scott, adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. Get a first look at Scott in the production here!
Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Sam Yates and Andrew Scott
Director Sam Yates and Andrew Scott
Director Sam Yates and Andrew Scott
Director Sam Yates and Adaptor Simon Stephens
Director Sam Yates
Director Sam Yates
Adaptor Simon Stephens
Lighting Designer James Famcombe, Set Design Rosanna Vize, Sound Designer Dan Balfour, Director Sam Yates and Adaptor Simon Stephens
Michael David, Marianna Gailus and Lauren Mitchell
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt
Flody Suarez and Brooke Shields
Justin Kuritzkes
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber
Michael Gandolfini
Lila Neugebauer and Marin Ireland
Lighting Designer James Famcombe, Set Design Rosanna Vize, Sound Designer Dan Balfour and Director Sam Yates
Marina Abramovic and Todd Eckert
Marina Abramovic and Todd Eckert
Lighting Designer James Famcombe, Set Design Rosanna Vize and Sound Designer Dan Balfour
Todd Eckert
Mark Subias and Todd Almond
Kyle Hanagami
Constantine Rousouli and Eva Price
Rob Raco
Rob Raco