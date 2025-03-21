Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott stars in a radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s Vanya at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! Scott is reprising his wildly acclaimed performance, originated in London. See stars on the red carpet here, including Antoni Porowski, Cole Escola, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt and more.

The Olivier Award-winning production is co-created with Mr. Scott, adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. Get a first look at Scott in the production here!

Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.