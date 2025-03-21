News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Mar. 21, 2025
Olivier Award winner Andrew Scott stars in a radical new adaptation of Chekhov’s Vanya at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! Scott is reprising his wildly acclaimed performance, originated in London. See stars on the red carpet here, including Antoni Porowski, Cole Escola, Noah Galvin and Ben Platt and more. 

The Olivier Award-winning production is co-created with Mr. Scott, adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. Get a first look at Scott in the production here! 

Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Andrew Scott

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Andrew Scott

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Director Sam Yates and Andrew Scott

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Director Sam Yates and Andrew Scott

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Director Sam Yates and Andrew Scott

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Director Sam Yates and Adaptor Simon Stephens

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Director Sam Yates

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Director Sam Yates

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Adaptor Simon Stephens

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lighting Designer James Famcombe, Set Design Rosanna Vize, Sound Designer Dan Balfour, Director Sam Yates and Adaptor Simon Stephens

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Marianna Gailus

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Marianna Gailus

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Michael David, Marianna Gailus and Lauren Mitchell

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Antoni Porowski

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Antoni Porowski

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Antoni Porowski

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cole Escola

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Matthew Rhys

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Noma Dumezweni

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Brooke Shields

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Flody Suarez and Brooke Shields

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Justin Kuritzkes

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Liev Schreiber

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Diane Sawyer

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Michael Gandolfini

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lila Neugebauer and Marin Ireland

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
John Patrick Shanley

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lighting Designer James Famcombe, Set Design Rosanna Vize, Sound Designer Dan Balfour and Director Sam Yates

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Andrew Scott

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Marina Abramovic and Todd Eckert

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Marina Abramovic and Todd Eckert

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lighting Designer James Famcombe, Set Design Rosanna Vize and Sound Designer Dan Balfour

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Todd Eckert

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Mark Subias and Todd Almond

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Kyle Hanagami

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Constantine Rousouli and Eva Price

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Rob Raco

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Rob Raco

Photos: Andrew Scott and More on the VANYA Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Andrew Scott





Videos