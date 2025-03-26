Photos: Hulu's MID-CENTURY MODERN Premieres In Los Angeles

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week, Hulu rolled out the retro-chic carpet for its new comedy series, "Mid-Century Modern". Stars Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, creators Max Mutchnick, David Kohan, director James Burrows and guest stars Billie Lourd, Richard Kind and more attended the series premiere and FYC celebration at DGA in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 25. Check out photos from the event!

Notable attendees included Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, Nathan Lee Graham, Richard Kind, Billie Lourd, Esther Moon, Jaime Moyer, Cheri Oteri, Renan Pacheco, creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick and director James Burrows. Additional talent included Max Greenfield, Cheyenne Jackson, William Stanford Davis, Caroline Rhea, Marsha Thomason, Andrew Rannells, Kate Flannery, and more.

“Mid-Century Modern” follows three best friends -- gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

The cast of “Mid-Century Modern” stars Nathan Lane as Bunny Schneiderman, Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, Nathan Lee Graham as Arthur Broussard and Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother.

The series is from executive producers Max Mutchnick & David Kohan and executive producer Ryan Murphy. Stars Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer also executive produce the series, along with James Burrows, who also serves as director. 20th Television is the studio.

Photo Credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta