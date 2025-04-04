Video: Inside Opening Night of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK with George Clooney and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut! The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Winter Garden Theatre, where his new play, Good Night, and Good Luck, opened. The adaptation was co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov and directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

"The most exciting part of this has been the nerdy fun of recreation and the analog, primitive nature of the technology at that time," Cromer told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "That they had big lights and a machine that could break it all into pixels and send it out and 60 million people can watch it at the same time! That is mind-blowing."

In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

"I was looking for a project for which I could offer myself as a vessel- not be writing, editing, producing," said Ilana Glazer, who plays Shirley Wershba. "It was so easy to surrender to George Clooney, Grant Heslov, and David Cromer because of their genius. I felt so trusting of their creative vision and so grateful to be learning under them."