Review: WAKE - THISISPOPBABY, Peacock Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Forgive the urban legend - but they say no one does a funeral like the Irish…and WAKE by THISISPOPBABY, a UK debut now showing at the Peacock Theatre, would suggest this statement is indeed fact rather than hearsay.

Without stating the obvious, WAKE uses the gathering held after a funeral as its inspirational foundation, and offers a different perspective on death. An opportunity to celebrate those who are gone, in a myriad of ways. And very much from an Irish perspective. One full of craic and inclusivity.

The cast are a diverse, merry bunch made up of dancers, musicians, singers, actors and circus artists, and all have a level of commitment that's undeniably infectious.

WAKE is fundamentally a revue show, with the odd profound (ish) monologue thrown in, so one absolutely gets their money's worth. If honest I was somewhat cringing in the first few minutes, as the content was reading like a music video by Steps, but then things began to develop. Irony presented itself - and then suddenly bad taste becomes good again.

There's a lot to enjoy; Irish dance in different get-ups including a camp striptease, rugby lad toughness and otherworldly balloon headed gimps. Some of the best aerial work I've ever seen, and a pole dancer (at a wake?!) who takes the art form to another level - you've got to see it to believe it.

Elsewhere there's comedic turns that include audience participation - eek - but Duncan the DJ, in the style of Kevin and Perry, is actually quite funny, and had the whole theatre on their feet in seconds, which shouldn't be underestimated.

The musicians are also brilliant, taking the listener to the emerald isle in both traditional and modern ways, and anything that reminds me how much I love The Cranberries is never a bad thing!

WAKE is what the Peacock does best - an accessible show that has the foundations of something deeper. This time one contemplates life and death, community, expression and identity - all wrapped up in some serious fun. And that's very good going for a Wednesday night I'd say!

WAKE will run at Peacock Theatre in London until 5 April, and then at Factory International's Aviva Studios in Manchester between 17-21 April.

Image credit: Ruth Medjber

Reader Reviews