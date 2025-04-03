David Mamet Sets Film Version of HENRY JOHNSON with Original Cast; See First-Look Photos

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Writer-director David Mamet has announced the wrap of production and forthcoming release of his first film in over a decade, the drama Henry Johnson, an adaptation of his 2023 play of the same name. The full cast will be reprising their stage roles on-screen: Evan Jonigkeit, Chris Bauer, Dominic Hoffman, and Shia LaBeouf.

In partnership with production company 1993 (The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Line), the Pulitzer Prize winner will independently release the film on May 9th, 2025 for rental directly through the film’s website here, simultaneous with a theatrical run at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles (and additional theater listings to follow on the website).

Mamet and company chose to pursue their own unconventional distribution model to create a path directly to consumers. In regards to the upcoming release, Mamet said, “If you only see one film this year… you should get out more.”

Henry Johnson follows the title character (played by Jonigkeit) as he navigates his search for a moral center. Looking to authority figures he encounters along the way — including his eventual cellmate, Gene (LaBeouf) — Henry’s journey leads him down a road of manipulation and ethical uncertainty. The film is an exploration of power, justice and the consequences of letting others choose your path for you.

Upon its premiere, the play was praised as “Proving that Mamet still has much to teach us about the dark side of human relations.. LaBeouf is scarily good” (Los Angeles Times) and “An exploration of [manipulation and negotiable morals] at a time when entire segments of the country are being swayed.. LaBeouf is dynamite” (Variety).

Henry Johnson was written and directed by Mamet, who received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Glengarry Glen Ross, currently on Broadway, as well as Academy Award nominations for his screenplays of Wag the Dog and The Verdict. His feature film directorial credits include The Spanish Prisoner, Oleanna, House of Games, State and Main, Heist, Spartan, The Winslow Boy, Redbelt, and Phil Spector.

The new film was produced by Evan Jonigkeit and 1993’s Lije Sarki, and executive produced by RGB (Peter Baxter), Marcel Bonn-Miller and Sheldon Stone.

Photo credit: Pam Susemiehl