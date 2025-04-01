Broadway Alaska Season Cancellation Attributed to Facility Maintenance and Infrastructure Needs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts (ACPA) has announced an extended pause in its Broadway Alaska programming through the 2025–2026 season, including the scheduled presentation of Disney’s The Lion King. The decision, made in collaboration with partner Nederlander, comes amid rising operational costs and the need for long-term financial sustainability.

"This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary to ensure the long-term health of our organization and the quality of experience we provide to both artists and audiences," said Codie Costello, President & COO of ACPA and General Manager of Broadway Alaska.

The move affects the previously announced runs of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Beetlejuice in Anchorage.

Costello shared additional details about the decision during the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce’s Make it Monday forum, citing significant issues related to life safety and infrastructure systems in the building. “During this time, we’re going to be doing a facility assessment with a contractor coming in to evaluate life safety needs in the building, ADA, as well as patron and artist experience upgrades that need to be made,” she said. “But really, the significant issues are around life safety and infrastructure systems that need upgrade and that right now with the ongoing issues with those systems, it’s been a real drain on our operating budget.”

Costello said there has been little to no investment in deferred maintenance needs since the facility opened in 1988. “The last time we had a facility assessment was 2011. Some of those things have been addressed, but a number of them need to be reevaluated. Obviously, costs have changed since 2011, so ensuring that we have a current and up-to-date assessment so that we can plan capital campaign efforts appropriately with current pricing and current technology solutions,” she added.

ACPA has submitted a capital request to the state to match funding already committed by the Municipality of Anchorage. “We’ve also put in a capital request to match the funds that the Municipality of Anchorage has put forth for the life safety project related to fire suppression and our elevators. The freight elevator, in particular, is very critical to our operation,” Costello said.

As the facility’s operations manager, ACPA had previously cited broader financial pressures, including increased expenses for building maintenance, expanded security, and transportation costs for touring productions. These challenges have been exacerbated by broader economic and political shifts.

"Since reopening post-COVID, we have faced increased expenses related to critical deferred building maintenance, expanded security needs, and the rising costs of transportation to secure touring engagements," Costello said. "By taking this pause, we can focus on securing the necessary investments to maintain and strengthen our venue for the future."

“We are actively advocating for the support we need at the local, state, and philanthropic levels, and we will keep you informed as we make progress,” Costello said. “Your commitment to the arts and our community makes everything we do possible, and together, we will navigate this season with resilience and optimism.”

Costello expressed hope that Broadway Alaska programming will return in the 2026–2027 season. “A lot of factors are going to need to come into alignment for that, but that’s what we’re working towards,” she said.