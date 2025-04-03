Guild Festival Theatre Announces Artists for 2025 Summer Season 

Featuring an exciting season launch event, a world premiere inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, and more.
Guild Festival Theatre has announced key artists performing in its 2025 Season. Featuring an exciting season launch event, a world premiere inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, a tour-de-force comedy spy thriller based on a Hitchcock classic, and the fourth edition of the popular Family Fest, the Greek Theatre will be busier than ever this summer.
7:30pm
Tickets: $15
Guild Festival Theatre's summer starts with a special concert by Aqua's Red Rhythm & Blues, bringing stories of Indigenous hope and resilience to the Greek Theatre through music and dance.
Tickets on sale now! guildfestivaltheatre.ca/aqua
FREE
Our fourth annual Family Fest starts July 10 with Nagata Shachu bringing their heart-pounding Taiko drumming performance and workshops. From July 11-13 we'll be hosting a special presentation of Fireside Munsch performed by M. John Kennedy, featuring the beloved stories of one of Canada's favourite authors. Over the weekend we'll be welcoming back Family Fest favourites including The Grand Salto Theatre, Scarborough Uke Jam, Spirit of Africa, Tibert et Douzie, Poesy, and Hoop You, and introducing new acts to the festival including Carousel Players, Maestro Duo, and Catch Me in the Kitchen.
Full schedule to be announced soon!
The 39 Steps will star Sébastien Heins (Topdog/Underdog, Canadian Stage; The Tempest, Stratford) as Richard Hannay and feature Kiana Woo (Prince Caspian, Shaw Festival; King Lear, Soulpepper Theatre) returning to the Greek Theatre after her Dora-Award winning performance of Alice in GFT's Alice in Wonderland. Also returning to GFT is Georgia Findlay (The Drowning Girls), alongside Isaiah Kolundzic (Icemen, Theatre By The Bay; The Melville Boys, The Foster Festival) making his Greek Theatre debut.
Adapted by Patrick Barlow
From the novel by John Buchan
and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock
Directed by Tyler J. Seguin
Sound Design by Ashley Naomi
Featuring
Sébastien Heins as Richard Hannay
Georgia Findlay as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela
Isaiah Kolundzic as Clown
Kiana Woo as Clown
July 17 - August 3
Preview: July 17
Opening Night: July 18
For the World Premiere of Heratio, the company welcomes Janelle Hanna (Miss Caledonia, Thousand Islands Playhouse; Prairie Nurse, Factory Theatre) playing the title character, as well as Philippa Domville fresh from her success on The Master Plan (Crow's Theatre/Soulpepper), Jack Davidson (Canadian Opera Company; Bad Hats Theatre), and Siobhan Richardson (The 39 Steps, St Lawrence Shakespeare Festival; The Penelopiad, Grand Theatre) making their Guild Festival Theatre debuts. Returning to the roles they played in GFT's In Conversation With Classics workshop are Rashaana Cumberbatch (Shoresy, Murdoch Mysteries) and Phoenix Fire (Magnus Theatre; Crossroads Theatre).
Videos