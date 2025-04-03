Guild Festival Theatre Announces Artists for 2025 Summer Season 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Guild Festival Theatre has announced key artists performing in its 2025 Season. Featuring an exciting season launch event, a world premiere inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet, a tour-de-force comedy spy thriller based on a Hitchcock classic, and the fourth edition of the popular Family Fest, the Greek Theatre will be busier than ever this summer.

Season Launch

Thursday, July 3

7:30pm

Tickets: $15

Guild Festival Theatre's summer starts with a special concert by Aqua's Red Rhythm & Blues, bringing stories of Indigenous hope and resilience to the Greek Theatre through music and dance.

Tickets on sale now! guildfestivaltheatre.ca/aqua

Family Fest

July 10-13

FREE

Our fourth annual Family Fest starts July 10 with Nagata Shachu bringing their heart-pounding Taiko drumming performance and workshops. From July 11-13 we'll be hosting a special presentation of Fireside Munsch performed by M. John Kennedy, featuring the beloved stories of one of Canada's favourite authors. Over the weekend we'll be welcoming back Family Fest favourites including The Grand Salto Theatre, Scarborough Uke Jam, Spirit of Africa, Tibert et Douzie, Poesy, and Hoop You, and introducing new acts to the festival including Carousel Players, Maestro Duo, and Catch Me in the Kitchen.

Full schedule to be announced soon!

The 39 Steps

The 39 Steps will star Sébastien Heins (Topdog/Underdog, Canadian Stage; The Tempest, Stratford) as Richard Hannay and feature Kiana Woo (Prince Caspian, Shaw Festival; King Lear, Soulpepper Theatre) returning to the Greek Theatre after her Dora-Award winning performance of Alice in GFT's Alice in Wonderland. Also returning to GFT is Georgia Findlay (The Drowning Girls), alongside Isaiah Kolundzic (Icemen, Theatre By The Bay; The Melville Boys, The Foster Festival) making his Greek Theatre debut.

Adapted by Patrick Barlow

From the novel by John Buchan

and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock

Directed by Tyler J. Seguin

Sound Design by Ashley Naomi

Featuring

Sébastien Heins as Richard Hannay

Georgia Findlay as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela

Isaiah Kolundzic as Clown

Kiana Woo as Clown

July 17 - August 3

Preview: July 17

Opening Night: July 18

HERATIO

For the World Premiere of Heratio, the company welcomes Janelle Hanna (Miss Caledonia, Thousand Islands Playhouse; Prairie Nurse, Factory Theatre) playing the title character, as well as Philippa Domville fresh from her success on The Master Plan (Crow's Theatre/Soulpepper), Jack Davidson (Canadian Opera Company; Bad Hats Theatre), and Siobhan Richardson (The 39 Steps, St Lawrence Shakespeare Festival; The Penelopiad, Grand Theatre) making their Guild Festival Theatre debuts. Returning to the roles they played in GFT's In Conversation With Classics workshop are Rashaana Cumberbatch (Shoresy, Murdoch Mysteries) and Phoenix Fire (Magnus Theatre; Crossroads Theatre).

