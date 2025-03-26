Photos: SIX Welcomes New Cast and Releases New Block of Tickets

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Six on Broadway has released a new block of tickets, now available through November 23, 2025. The musical is currently running on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre. Plus, all new photos have been released of the new cast. Check them out below!

The Broadway cast features Najah Hetsberger as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet as Alternates.

Six celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021 and has played over 1,400 performances.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The National Tour of Six is currently playing cities throughout the US. Six is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK and Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Six will open in Shanghai in May 2025.