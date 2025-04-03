The Drinkwater Brothers Set 'An Auspicious Debut' at 54 Below with Brian Nash & Richard Jay-Alexander

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Spring Is Here" and that means lots of Broadway openings and new things to go see, and that includes what you’ll be able to enjoy in clubs and cabarets throughout New York City.

One to watch for is the solo debut of twin brothers John and Matthew Drinkwater. This debut booking looks to be of particular interest because of the pedigree of the creative team of Musical Director, Brian Nash, and Director, Richard Jay-Alexander.

In “the business” everyone knows a little something about the The Drinkwater Brothers because they’ve made lasting impressions in their "one-offs" around town and at open mic nights, but both Brian and Richard took note of them at around the same time and they decided to join forces and build an act for the boys that would be as unique as they are.

The Drinkwater Brothers grew up on the East End of Long Island and while at Wagner College, as they developed into sports stars, they were also (not so secretly) theatre nerds, playing football and thriving in the school’s theatre program.

They are insanely musical and play instruments and are skilled vocalists as well, but as Jay-Alexander points out, “They are also actors and that is what makes them so interesting for the songs and music we’ve been exploring. In addition, they have written some real “ear worms” of original songs and, as a result, we get to premiere a truly eclectic show and evening of music. They’re also very funny and we love their parents, who we got to meet when Norm Lewis and I invited them to join us as Special Guests in one of our shows.”

Richard continues, “They have excellent taste and between their musical gifts and leanings, together with having Maestro Nash in the room, we have explored some interesting and exciting things. And, surely, some of them wildly unexpected and entertaining. Nash has extraordinary instincts, having played and Musical Directed and Arranged for a dizzying array of artists. The boys and he get along like a house on fire and it is so much fun to witness and watch."

The evening has pop, show tunes, classic American standards and some of their own compositions, which will be debuted on the 23rd at 7:00 P.M. The band, led by Mr. Nash, includes Mohan Ritsema on Bass, Elena Bonomo on Percussion and Ricky Westrip on Guitar. This past Tuesday night, the brothers were asked to be part of Susie Mosher’s THE LINEUP at her new home, Greenroom 42, and they previewed one of the songs from their upcoming new show. We have it here for you.

You can reserve to see The Drinkwater Brothers in AN AUSPICIOUS DEBUT by clicking on the link. To buy tickets for the Livestream, click here.

Photo: Photo: Elise Killian

Comments