Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/30/25: Clooney-Led GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Tops the List

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/30/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY opened at the Music Box on 3/27. The production received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS officially opened the Palace on 3/31. The production received mixed to positive reviews, with most critics praising the performances. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 4/3. See photos and video of the show's star George Clooney and more HERE.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 4/5. THE LAST FIVE YEARS is in previews at the Hudson and opens on 4/6. STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS began previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/8.

SMASH is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 4/10. JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN is in previews at the Booth and opens on 4/14. FLOYD COLLINS began previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/21. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW began previews at the Marquis and opens on 4/22.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (1.5%), PURPOSE (0.7%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (0.6%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (0.1%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: WICKED (-100%), SMASH (-8.3%), GYPSY (-3.7%), CHICAGO (-3.3%), REDWOOD (-3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-2.9%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-2.5%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-2.3%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-1.8%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-1.7%), OH, MARY! (-1.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1.5%), MJ (-1.2%), ALADDIN (-1%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-0.9%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-0.8%), & JULIET (-0.7%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-0.7%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-0.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (-0.3%), HAMILTON (-0.2%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (-0.1%),

This week, 36 shows played on Broadway, with 311,399 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,839,272. The average ticket price was $140.78.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.10%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 6.39% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $140.78 is up $3.02 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,282,682

OTHELLO: $3,160,084

WICKED: $2,561,828

HAMILTON: $2,123,279

THE LION KING: $2,114,496





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($379,958), PURPOSE ($395,177), CHICAGO ($658,769), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($748,761), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($841,682)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OTHELLO: $630,600

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $194,863

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: $189,091

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL: $126,529

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $119,608





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY ($-124,796), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($-98,740), MJ ($-55,299), SIX: THE MUSICAL ($-54,161), THE BOOK OF MORMON ($-49,241)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $378.73

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $298.83

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $200.01

HAMILTON: $198.77

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $178.34





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($69.64), PURPOSE ($88.56), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($94.76), CHICAGO ($97.58), SMASH ($98.01)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.4%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.6%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 101%

HAMILTON: 100.8%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.6%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WICKED (0%), CHICAGO (78.1%), SUNSET BLVD. (82%), GYPSY (85.7%), MJ (86.3%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 3118

THE LAST FIVE YEARS: 1892

SMASH: 409

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 126

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 43





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-963), GYPSY (-471), REDWOOD (-285), CHICAGO (-279), DEATH BECOMES HER (-275)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..