Listen: 'Why Look Around the Corner' From BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Ahead of its official opening on Saturday, April 5 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, BOOP! The Musical has released the new single, "Why Look Around the Corner" from its forthcoming Cast Recording. Listen to the song here!

The musical released its first single "Where I Wanna Be" in January. Listen here.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier, and David Wright Jr.