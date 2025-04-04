News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Listen: 'Why Look Around the Corner' From BOOP! THE MUSICAL

The new cast recording will be released this spring.

By: Apr. 04, 2025
Ahead of its official opening on Saturday, April 5 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, BOOP! The Musical has released the new single, "Why Look Around the Corner" from its forthcoming Cast Recording. Listen to the song here!

The musical released its first single "Where I Wanna Be" in January. Listen here.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

The cast also includes Lawrence AlexanderCourtney ArangoColin BradburyTristen BuettelJoshua Michael BurrageVictoria ByrdDan CastiglioneRebecca CorriganIan Gallagher FitzgeraldRJ HigtonNina LafargaMorgan McGheeRyah NixonChristian ProbstRicky SchroederGabriella SorrentinoDerek Jordan TaylorLizzy TuckerAmy Van NorstrandDamani Van Rensalier, and David Wright Jr.

BOOP! The Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023. BOOP! The Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer. 






