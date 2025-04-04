Cynthia Erivo Teases New Single 'Worst of Me' From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cynthia Erivo has confirmed that her second single from the album, titled "Worst of Me," will be available to stream next Friday, April 11. To accompany the announcement, Erivo posted a black and white video to her Instagram, previewing the track, which sees the performer at a table accompanied by a glass of wine as a snippet of the song plays in the background. Pre-save the song here.

This new single follows the first track from her forthcoming album, "Replay," which dropped in February. This new album will be the first since her debut recording Ch. 1 Vs. 1 in 2021. Though Erivo hasn't shared a specific date for the album, she has hinted that it will drop this summer. Watch Erivo's Instagram video!

In an interview, the Oscar nominee revealed that a lot of the music has come from unique vocal sounds she can make, allowing her freedom to improvise and layer vocal lines over the melody. This allows the performer to create the music in real time without much written material beforehand. Watch the Tony-winner delve into her songwriting process of Replay in the video.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.