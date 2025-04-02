Photos/Video: TITANIQUE At Porchlight Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway In Chicago and Porchlight Music Theatre have shared new photos and video of the Chicago premiere production of TITANIQUE , the 2023 Lortel Award-winning musical comedy, which has been extended by popular demand through July 13.

Starring Clare Kennedy McLaughlin as Céline Dion, Adam Fane as Jack, and Maya Rowe as Rose, this irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, is now playing at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse Theatre at Water Tower Place.

TITANIQUE, originally produced by Tony Award®-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma! & Juliet), is directed by the original off-Broadway director and co-creator Tye Blue with Chicago director Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber, choreographed by Kasey Alfonso, and music directed by Dr. Michael McBride. The Chicago premiere production showcases the exceptional talent of local performers, led by Jeff Award nominee Clare Kennedy McLaughlin as Céline Dion, Jeff Award nominee Adam Fane as Jack, and Jeff Award winner Maya Rowe as Rose, with Jackson Evans as Victor Garber/Luigi, Rob Lindley as Ruth, Adrian Aguilar as Cal, Abby C. Smith as Molly Brown, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell as The Seaman/Iceberg, Eric Lewis as background vocalist, Caroline Lyell as background vocalist, Elaine Watson as background Vocalist, and understudies Jordan Douglas Ellis, Kaitlin Feely, and Luke Nowakowski.

Individual ticket prices for the run range from $45.00 to $105.00 with a select number of premium, lottery, and rush tickets available. Single tickets for all performances may be purchased by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com or going to any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. Groups of 10 or more are also on sale. For additional ticket information and the performance schedule, see below.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

