Photos: Jamie DeRoy & Friends Celebrate At Birdland Jazz

Lineup included Harolyn Blackwell, David Buskin, Robin Batteau, Julie Gold, Jason Graae, and the cast of Operation Mincemeat, now on Broadway.
Monday night’s installment of Jamie deRoy & Friends at Birdland was yet another testament to why the esteemed producer and host remains an indispensable force in the cabaret world. See photos from the show!
A tireless champion of Broadway and cabaret, deRoy not only channels her resources into supporting and producing a vast array of theatrical ventures, but she also curates all-star variety evenings reminiscent of the golden age of television.
This latest edition shone a well-deserved spotlight on an extraordinary lineup, including Harolyn Blackwell, David Buskin, Robin Batteau, Julie Gold, Jason Graae, and the cast of Operation Mincemeat, now on Broadway.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Joshua Zecher-Ross, Ritt Henn, Jak Malone, Ron Abel, Natasha Hodgson, Zoe Roberts, Claire-Marie Hall, Jason Graae, David Buskin, Robin Batteau, Julie Gold, Harolyn Blackwell, Jamie deRoy, David Cummin
Jamie deRoy & the cast of Operation Mincemeat
Jamie deRoy, Harolyn Blackwell
Jamie deRoy, Harolyn Blackwell
Harolyn Blackwell
Operation Mincemeat cast
Zo Roberts
David Buskin, Jamie deRoy, Robin Batteau
David Buskin, Jamie deRoy, Robin Batteau
Don Correia, Sandy Duncan, Jamie deRoy
Nicolette Norton, Jamie deRoy
Don Correia, Sandy Duncan, Jim Caruso
Videos