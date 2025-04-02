Photos: Jamie DeRoy & Friends Celebrate At Birdland Jazz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Monday night’s installment of Jamie deRoy & Friends at Birdland was yet another testament to why the esteemed producer and host remains an indispensable force in the cabaret world. See photos from the show!

A tireless champion of Broadway and cabaret, deRoy not only channels her resources into supporting and producing a vast array of theatrical ventures, but she also curates all-star variety evenings reminiscent of the golden age of television.

This latest edition shone a well-deserved spotlight on an extraordinary lineup, including Harolyn Blackwell, David Buskin, Robin Batteau, Julie Gold, Jason Graae, and the cast of Operation Mincemeat, now on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

