Lea Salonga Celebrates Her Trans Son: 'I Want My Child to Conquer the World on Their Own Terms'

Lea Salonga is opening up about raising her transgender son. In a new profile in People, the Old Friends star shows love for her 18-year-old child Nic Chien, who recently started taking testosterone after coming out as transmasculine when he was 14.

In the interview, Nic shares that both of his parents have been "very accepting." He shares that his mother "just didn't want [his] life to be as hard as it would be," but adds that this "was the most ideal situation for me."

The Tony-winner reveals that her career in musical theatre has helped her adapt to motherhood, calling it a "think-on-your-feet" artform.

"As a parent I want my child to feel safe and strong and ready to conquer the world on their own terms," Salonga shared.

Lea and Nic will be sharing the stage together this summer in Into the Woods. Taking place in the Philippines, Salonga will star as the Witch, with Chien as Jack.

"I've learned how to raise a child who is their own being. I mean, there are obviously expectations. I'm glad that this kid can cook and do his own laundry and doesn't forget to feed the cat!" she said. "But the one thing I've learned is that you have to raise your child the way your child needs to be raised."

Into the Woods will also include Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming & The Wolf, and Eugene Domingo as Jack’s Mother, with real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante in the roles of The Baker and The Baker’s Wife. Performances will take place August 7-24 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

In anticipation of the production, Salonga shares that she is "most looking forward to working with Nic! We’ve done numerous concerts over the years, but this will be our first musical together!”

Chien made his professional musical theater debut as Alice in Atlantis Productions’ Matilda, and has been bitten by the theater acting bug ever since. In 2023, Chien participated in the English Speaking Union’s National Shakespeare Competition and garnered third place.

Salonga can currently be seen on Broadway in Sondheim's Old Friends

