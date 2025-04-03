Six Months After Zelig Williams Disappearance, Family Presses for Answers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today marks six months since Broadway performer Zelig Williams went missing near the Palmetto Trailhead in South Carolina’s Midlands region, a case that continues to leave his family and supporters searching for answers, reports ABC 15 News.

Williams was reported missing on October 4, 2023, after a suspicious SOS ping from his cellphone indicated a crash. Authorities later located his vehicle near the trailhead, close to his home. A witness has since come forward, claiming to have seen Williams in the area on the day he disappeared.

"Six months and we understand what the probabilities are, but we also know what the possibility is," said Williams’ aunt, Mieoki Corbett-Jacobs, in an interview with WACH Fox News.

Corbett-Jacobs noted that Williams left his home in unusual attire, suggesting he had only intended to be gone briefly. "The way Zelig left the house. He wasn’t dressed as he normally would be. He was leaving to come right back. For him to leave like that, we believe foul play is at work."

The day Williams disappeared coincided with severe weather in the area. The Wateree River reached nearly 106 feet, possibly disturbing or washing away evidence that could have aided the investigation.

Despite extensive search parties, vigils, fundraisers, and assistance from private investigators, the case remains unresolved.

“We will continue the search by doing more research into the groups and people he spoke to before missing and speaking to the churches he was attending," Corbett-Jacobs said. "There are a lot of avenues we haven’t been able to dive into."

Family friend Caroline Lewis-Jones said they are committed to uncovering the truth. "There is a lot of information that has come to us, and we’re still trying to put all the pieces together. We plan to contact Richland County this week to request more information, and no one's going to stop us."

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has not released any new information since an October 2024 news conference, during which questions were not permitted. Williams’ family is planning new search efforts in May and is encouraging volunteers to participate.