BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/3/2025; Jobs In Wardrobe, Sound, and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/3/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Ticket Services Associates

Ford’s Theatre Society, a location steeped in culture, history, and the performing arts is hiring part-time Ticket Services Associates to join its box office team. The Ticket Services Associates work as part of the Ticket Services team at Ford's Theatre to provide a high level of customer service to all staff and patrons as related to ticketing for visitation, programs, and productions. The Ticket Services Associate ensures all patrons are properly ticketed to enter the site as well as make ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Assistant & House Manager

Responsible for supporting all box office operations including: taking and processing subscriptions, group, complimentary, and single ticket sales as well as maintaining and updating the patron database. Will also serve as House Manager for the season and will be responsible for communicating with Stage Management and the Box Office to open the theater for seating, communicating with and overseeing Volunteer ushers and ticket takers, and sending out daily House Reports to necessary staff. Additi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

POSITION SUMMARY: The General Manager is responsible for the core business activities of RealTime Arts. Serving as a key member of the leadership team, the General Manager will manage the day-to-day management functions for the business, providing a consistent, effective, and transparent management of contracts, finances, grants, payroll, and HR policies and handbook. This work is done to support the strategies for growth and success outlined in the organization’s Strategic Plan. At an estimat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Supervisor

Position: Wardrobe Supervisor Department: Production – Wardrobe & Wigs Reports To: Costume Shop Manager Classification: Salary Non-Exempt Full Time Range of $20- $25/ hr Full Time Seasonal Date Prepared: 3/13/25 General Summary: The Wardrobe Supervisor is a department head level position that oversees all Wardrobe Dressers and Wig Assistants and will work directly with Production Management, Stage Management, Costume Shop Managers, and Designers to facilitate and manage all... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - The Laguna Playhouse

The Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse will serve as the organization's strategic, financial, and operational leader, co-leading with the Artistic Director to fulfill The Playhouse’s artistic vision and mission. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Managing Director will oversee all operational and administrative functions, including fundraising, marketing, human resources, community engagement, technology, and financial sustainability. The Managing Director and the Artistic Director wil... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music On Stage is seeking Directors, Choreographers, and Music Directors for our 2025-2026 Season

Music On Stage is seeking Directors, Choreographers, and Music Directors for our 2025-2026 Season. In order to achieve the highest quality productions possible, we are looking for creative, talented and experienced production staff who are interested in creating theatrical magic on our stage. The stipend for Directors is $1,000 per show. Music Directors that teach vocals and conduct the orchestra will receive a stipend of $1,000 per show. The stipend for Choreographers will be $500-$1,000 depend... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: A1 Sound Engineer For Footloose

NextStop Theatre Company, a professional theater company in Herndon, VA, seeks an experienced A1 for our upcoming production of Footloose. Dates: May 1 - June 8, 2025: The date range includes our tech & dress rehearsals plus a total of 23 performances over the course of five weeks. Qualified applicants should submit a resume and brief cover letter via email to recruiting@nextstoptheatre.org. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Collaborate with Sound Designer • Ensure corre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance - Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Director of Finance Position Profile About the Opportunity Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is in the midst of a transformational moment as an organization. After undergoing tremendous artistic and programmatic evolution in recent years, following the successful transition from a founding leader to the installation of Artistic Director Davis McCallum in 2014 and Managing Director Kendra Ekelund in 2022, HVS is in a place of great strength in terms of its mission, work, and leadership. At... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Annual Fund Associate

JOB TITLE: Annual Fund Associate REPORTS TO: Senior Manager of Individual Giving and Major Gifts FLSA Status: Exempt, Full-Time COMPENSATION RATE: $45,000 - $50,000 annually LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The primary focus of this position is to manage the Goodman’s mass appeal fundraising campaigns which secure broad-based support from individual donors with gifts primarily below $2,500. This position requires an energetic, organized, sel... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Join Delaware Theatre Company as our Managing Director and help lead our dynamic theatre into the future! Since 1979, Delaware Theatre Company has dazzled over one million patrons with more than 220 mainstage productions. Our mission is to enrich Delaware's vitality through artistic programming, education, and community service. ​Collaborate with the Artistic Director to shape and execute our strategic vision, aligning artistic and business goals. Report to the Board of Directors and oversee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Ideal Start Date: As soon as possible. Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Development Assistant, office or customer service experience preferred. This employee will provide clerical support for the theatre’s fundraising department including answering phones, data entry, preparing reports, and special events related activities. Some projects may occur during the evening or on weekends. Positio... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Arts & Culture Director - City of Mesa

The Arts and Culture Director (the Director) will serve on the Executive Team as the cultural diplomat for the City of Mesa and provide leadership and arts education advocacy, direct department-wide fundraising and development, and provide strategic direction for the department, articulating the positive impacts of the arts and culture in and for the city. The Arts and Culture Director, who will report to Mesa’s City Manager’s Office, will function as an arts and culture advisor to the City Cou... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design

Clinical Assistant Professor, Scenic Design School of Music, Dance and Theatre Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University Description: The School of Music, Dance and Theatre in the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at Arizona State University invites applicants for Clinical Assistant Professor of Scenic Design for a full-time, benefits-eligible, non-tenure track position, beginning in fall 2025. We seek an exceptional artist-teacher to shape and tea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead Guest Services Associate

JOB TITLE: Lead Guest Services Associate REPORTS TO: Guest Services Manager FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $19.75/hour UNION STATUS: IATSE Local 750 LOCATION: 170 N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Lead Guest Services Associate is an integral part of the Goodman Theatre’s Guest Services department. This position is responsible for maintaining the efficient operation of the information desk located in the Goodman lobby with a focus on proacti... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Play Submissions for Spring Play Reading Series

The Actors Theatre Workshop is accepting submissions of original plays for our curated Spring 2025 Play Reading and Discussion Series this April – June. We are looking for contemporary works that examine the pressing issues individuals and families face in America today. This series will highlight works that challenge and inspire audiences. The Actors Theatre Workshop will co-produce selected plays. We will offer the playwright our physical theater space to host their own play reading with a ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Associate Production Manager

Asolo Repertory Theatre – Sarasota Florida Position: Associate Production Manager Salary range $55,000-$60,000 Please apply to asolo_human_resources@asolo.org with resume and cover letter General Summary: Asolo Rep (LORT B) Florida’s premier professional theatre and one of the most important cultural forces in the Southeastern US is seeking to fill its Associate Production Manager Position. The Associate Production Manager works on all aspects of production management in a proacti... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant House Managers

Part-Timer Assistant House Manager Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre with five active theatre spaces, located in downtown Sarasota, FL is seeking a Part Time Assistant House Manager to provide excellent customer service to theatre. This position will serve as a House Manager for all 5 of our theatre spaces. This is a fast-paced position. Candidates must have good communication skills with a positive, friendly, and outgoing personality. Must be prompt, reliable, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head of Video

Situated along the banks of the San Antonio River in the heart of the city, The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts transformed arts in San Antonio. Its stunning architecture, creative interior design and lighting, exceptional acoustics, and blockbuster talent from around the world attracts widely diverse audiences from San Antonio and the region. The remarkable flexibility of the 1,750 seat H-E-B Performance Hall, with its distinctive “flat-floor” capability, opens the door for performances ... (more)