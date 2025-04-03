Photos: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Hosts Benefit Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 2, Manhattan Theatre Club hosted a special benefit performance of Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

The evening began with a pre-show champagne reception, followed by a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. After the show, benefit ticket holders enjoyed a seated dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse.

Every dollar raised will support MTC in producing a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals and developing new work with the most exciting artists in a dynamic, supportive environment.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends will officially open on Broadway on April 8, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas