Video: Watch New SMASH Footage Narrated By Nathan Lane

Watch a new video montage from Smash on Broadway, narrated by Nathan Lane! The new highlights show off scenes from the new musical, starring Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, and Nicholas Matos.

Smash is now in previews at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. It is set for an official opening night on April 10.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage.

With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

"There's one golden rule on Broadway, creating a hit means taking a few punches" Lane states in the video, before the cast is seen toasting "to the theatre."

The company of Smash also features Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.