Jeremy Jordan, Ariana DeBose and More to Join JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Tony Award-nominee Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, Tony Award-winner John Gallagher Jr., Kara Lindsay, Maia Reficco, Christine Dwyer, Matt DeAngelis, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more will come together on Monday, May 5th, 2025, at 7:30PM (doors open at 6:00PM) at Sony Hall for THE THIRD-ANNUAL JANICE JAM: BROADWAY FOR BREAST CANCER. With musical direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) the event will be a powerful evening of song, celebration, and solidarity benefiting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) - funding research for metastatic breast cancer.
Founded by Broadway performer Matt DeAngelis in memory of his mother Janice, who passed from metastatic breast cancer in 2022, this annual event channels the magic of Broadway to honor those we've lost, uplift those fighting and fund critical research. This event serves as an annual celebration of Janice, her love for theater, and raising money for those affected by metastatic breast cancer.
Tickets are $50 -100 with General Admission Table Seating now available at the following LINK and limited VIP Tables are available. A limited number of standing-room-only tickets will be for sale beginning April 14th.
Joining the third annual event in-person and virtually include Broadway’s own Breast Cancer Survivors, TV/Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez (SMASH), Sarrah Strimel Bentley (An American in Paris), and Kara Lindsay (Once Upon a Mattress). The first-ever Fighting Flamingo Award will be given that night to Krysta Rodriguez to commemorate her fight against the disease and work in helping to find a cure. Stage IV breast cancer thriver Tami Eagle Bowling (The Eagle Method) will be sharing her story of resilience.
