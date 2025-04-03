Arts and Cultural Activity Contributed $1.17 Trillion to the United States Economy in 2023

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to the Arts and Cultural Production Satellite Account, arts and cultural economic activity, adjusted for inflation, increased 6.6 percent in 2023 after increasing 3.8 percent in 2022. Arts and cultural economic activity accounted for 4.2 percent of GDP, or a record $1.17 trillion, in 2023.

Value for core arts and cultural production industries, which include performing arts, museums, design services, fine arts education, and education services, increased 5.5 percent in 2023. Supporting arts and cultural production industries, which include art support services and information services, increased 7.1 percent in 2023. Performing arts increased 3.5 percent in 2023, with performing arts companies, increasing 31.6 percent.

Nevada was the state with the largest increase in value added, while Louisiana was the state with the largest decrease in value added.

Additionally, arts and cultural employment nationwide increased 0.3 percent in 2023. The total number of arts and cultural jobs for the nation was 5.4 million. Arts and cultural compensation nationwide also increased 3.6 percent in 2023.

Read the full report here.