Photos: Jason Robert Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Sign Albums at Drama Book Shop

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, Concord Theatricals Recordings celebrated the vinyl release of Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert. Recorded in June 2019, the album captures Broadway stars performing the music and lyrics of Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim alongside the songwriters themselves, in what would become Sondheim’s final public performance.

For one night only in June 2019, Broadway legend Sondheim joined 3x Tony Award winner Brown on stage at The Town Hall in New York City. They celebrated each other’s songs with the help of stage luminaries Katrina Lenk, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob McClure, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and an orchestra conducted by Georgia Stitt. This joyous event, a SubCulture benefit for Brady: United Against Gun Violence, was the talk of the town.

Miranda, Lenk, and McClure joined Brown at the Drama Book Shop for a signing event on the day before what would have been Sondheim's 95th birthday and you can check out photos from the special day below.