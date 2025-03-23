Photos: Jason Robert Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Sign Albums at Drama Book Shop

'Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert' is now available on vinyl.
On Friday, Concord Theatricals Recordings celebrated the vinyl release of Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim: Live in Concert. Recorded in June 2019, the album captures Broadway stars performing the music and lyrics of Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim alongside the songwriters themselves, in what would become Sondheim’s final public performance.
For one night only in June 2019, Broadway legend Sondheim joined 3x Tony Award winner Brown on stage at The Town Hall in New York City. They celebrated each other’s songs with the help of stage luminaries Katrina Lenk, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rob McClure, Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and an orchestra conducted by Georgia Stitt. This joyous event, a SubCulture benefit for Brady: United Against Gun Violence, was the talk of the town.
Miranda, Lenk, and McClure joined Brown at the Drama Book Shop for a signing event on the day before what would have been Sondheim's 95th birthday and you can check out photos from the special day below.
Photo Credit: Carrington Spires
Jason Robert Brown and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Robert Brown
Lin-Manuel Miranda Rob McClure and Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk and fan
Jason Robert Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rob McClure
Katrina Lenk and fan
Lin-Manuel Miranda and fans
Rob McClure, Katrina Lenk and fan
Jason Robert Brown and fan
Rob McClure, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Robert Brown, Katrina Lenk
