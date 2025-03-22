Photos: OTHELLO On Broadway Starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal go toe-to-toe in Broadway's latest production of Othello, directed by Kenny Leon. Check out brand-new production photos.

Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’.

The cast also features Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Lodovico’, ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Abiola Obatolu, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Sarah Thorn, and Greg Wood.

This spring, experience Shakespeare’s epic tale like never before. Tony and Academy Award winner Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Tony and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona (portrayed by Molly Osborne), plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes