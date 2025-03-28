ILP Theatrical Acquires American Play Company Inc from Michael Douglas and Partners

The American Play Company was originally an agency that represented artists such as George Bernard Shaw. Learn more about the acquisition here!
The Theatrical Division of International Literary Properties has acquired The American Play Company from Academy Award-winning actor Michael Douglas and his business partner Mark Shankman. ILP Theatrical is led by CEO Michael Barra and Chairman Thomas B. McGrath.
With roots dating back to 1880s, the American Play Company was originally an agency that represented artists such as George Bernard Shaw, Jerome Kern, J.M. Barrie, and more and continues to participate in the work of many of its authors, including Maurine Dallas Watkins, who wrote the 1926 play which inspired the smash Broadway musical Chicago.
ILP's acquisition includes the literary estates of Damon Runyon and Cornell Woolrich. Runyon, an American journalist and writer, penned short stories that became the basis for the classic musical, Guys & Dolls. Cornell Woolrich’s 1942 story “It Had to Be Murder” was the source of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film Rear Window.
“Mark and I are so excited for this next great chapter for APC and its catalog of iconic literary legacies,” said Michael Douglas. “We look forward to working with Michael and the entire team at ILP as they continue and expand upon the company’s storytelling legacy.”
Michael Barra, CEO of ILP Theatrical, added, “The works in the American Play Company are integral to the fabric of the American Theatre. These stories have inspired classic musicals and award-winning films and we are thrilled to not only be stepping into the role of steward for such literary luminaries, but also to be working with Michael Douglas and Mark Shankman on this collection of classics going forward.”
American Play Company was founded by Elisabeth Marbury in 1914. After years of success as agent to many literary luminaries such as George Bernard Shaw, Edmond Rostand, J.M. Barrie, Rachel Crothers, G.M. Cohan, Jerome Kern, and P.G. Wodehouse, she merged her company with Selwyn & Co. By 1930, the American Play Company was an amalgam of such legacy companies as Selwyn & Co, Elisabeth Marbury, Inc., The John Rumsey Play Company, and The De Mille Company.
In the early 1960s, the company was purchased and led by legendary producer Sheldon Abend until 1999, when it was acquired by actor Michael Douglas to develop properties for film and television. Sheldon Abend was known as an intellectual property rights pioneer, arguing in a Supreme Court case that widows and heirs of deceased authors should have the exclusive right to permit the creation and exploitation of derivative works, regardless of potentially conflicting agreements by prior copyright holders. This protects the property of authors like Cornell Woolrich, whose original short story became the basis for the Alfred Hitchcock film Rear Window.
In 2019, Mark Shankman became Douglas’ partner and has overseen the catalog’s role in such projects as Chicago, the longest-running American musical on Broadway, the recent hit revival of Guys & Dolls at the Bridge Theatre in London, as well as the recently announced film remake of Guys & Dolls from Sony’s TriStar Pictures, with Rob Marshall attached to direct.
