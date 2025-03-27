Photos: Inside the DEAD OUTLAW Launch Party at Bowery Ballroom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, the new musical Dead Outlaw hosted a launch party for friends, family, and fans at the famous Bowery Ballroom. See photos here!



David Yazbek emceed the event, which featured performances from the cast including Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Julia Knitel, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma. Please find photos from the event below:



Dead Outlaw begins performances on Broadway on Saturday, April 12 ahead of an official opening on Sunday, April 27.

The new musical is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy.