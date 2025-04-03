Video: Watch Robyn Hurder Sing 'Don't Forget Me' in SMASH on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a new video of Robyn Hurder singing "Don't Forget Me" in Smash on Broadway. The song will be featured on the original Broadway cast recording for the new musical, soon to be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Now in previews at the Imperial Theatre, Smash will officially open on Broadway on April 10.

The new footage from the Broadway musical comes after the recently released music video of Hurder singing the song with Caroline Bowman. Watch the stars perform the song here. Plus, watch Hurder perform "Let Me Be Your Star" and "Let's Be Bad" in Smash on Broadway here.

The cast of Smash also includes two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez as “Tracy,” John Behlmann as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen as “Susan,” Jacqueline B. Arnold as “Anita,” Bella Coppola as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos as “Scott.”

The company also features Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.