Photos: WE HAD A WORLD Celebrates Opening Night

We Had a World will run through May 11 at NY City Center Stage (ii).

By: Mar. 22, 2025
The world premiere of We Had A World, written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman just celebrated its opening night at Manhattan Theatre Club. Check out photos from inside the big night here!

We Had A World features Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason, and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles. We Had A World is MTC’s first production at NY City Center Stage (ii) since the pandemic shutdown began.

A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.

Scenic design is by John Lee Beatty, costume design is by Kaye Voyce, lighting design is by Ben Stanton, sound design is by Sinan Refik Zafar, wig and make-up design is by Tommy Kurzman. Casting is by Kelly Gillespie. Production Stage Manager is Bess Marie Glorioso.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Signage at MTC at City Center

Jeanine Serralles, Andrew Barth Feldman and Joanna Gleason

Andrew Barth Feldman and Matthew Barth Tinkelman

Christian Johnstone and Production Stage Manager Bess Marie Glorioso

Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman and Nico Parker

Chris Sarandon

Chris Sarandon, Todd Shotz and Joanna Gleason

Director Trip Cullman and Family

Nathan Levy, Andrew Barth Feldman and Sam Primack

Nathan Levy, Andrew Barth Feldman and Sam Primack

Ryan Spahn and Jeanine Serralles

Director Trip Cullman and Production Stage Manager Bess Marie Glorioso

Adam Shaukat

Helen J. Shen, Nathan Levy, JuJu Jaworski, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Andrew Barth Feldman and Sam Primack

Jeanine Serralles,MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Andrew Barth Feldman and Director Trip Cullman

Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J. Shen

Jeffrey Seller and John Buzzetti

Tracee Chimo

Playwright Joshua Harmon and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman and Michael Urie

Playwright Joshua Harmon, Barbara Barrie and Director Trip Cullman

Barbara Barrie and Joanna Gleason

Barbara Barrie, Anne Kauffman, Sass Goldberg and Lindsay Mendez

Erin Darke and Jonathan Walker

Josh Strobl

Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Sam Primack and Andrew Barth Feldman

Sam Primack and Andrew Barth Feldman

Chris Sarandon and Joanna Gleason

Jeanine Serralles and Andrew Barth Feldman

Director Trip Cullman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Playwright Joshua Harmon and MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter

Director Trip Cullman, Andrew Barth Feldman and Playwright Joshua Harmon

Director Trip Cullman and Playwright Joshua Harmon

Andrew Barth Feldman, Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles

Jeanine Serralles

Jeanine Serralles

Jeanine Serralles

Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman

Joanna Gleason

Joanna Gleason

Joanna Gleason

Jeanine Serralles, Andrew Barth Feldman and Joanna Gleason

Jeanine Serralles, Andrew Barth Feldman and Joanna Gleason

Jeanine Serralles, Andrew Barth Feldman and Joanna Gleason

Jeanine Serralles, Andrew Barth Feldman and Joanna Gleason

Jeanine Serralles, Andrew Barth Feldman and Joanna Gleason





Videos