Photos: WE HAD A WORLD Celebrates Opening Night

We Had a World will run through May 11 at NY City Center Stage (ii).
The world premiere of We Had A World, written by Tony Award nominee Joshua Harmon and directed by Tony Award nominee Trip Cullman just celebrated its opening night at Manhattan Theatre Club. Check out photos from inside the big night here!
We Had A World features Andrew Barth Feldman, Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason, and Drama Desk Award nominee Jeanine Serralles. We Had A World is MTC’s first production at NY City Center Stage (ii) since the pandemic shutdown began.
A dying woman (Gleason) calls her grandson (Feldman) and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.
Scenic design is by John Lee Beatty, costume design is by Kaye Voyce, lighting design is by Ben Stanton, sound design is by Sinan Refik Zafar, wig and make-up design is by Tommy Kurzman. Casting is by Kelly Gillespie. Production Stage Manager is Bess Marie Glorioso.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Signage at MTC at City Center
Andrew Barth Feldman and Matthew Barth Tinkelman
Christian Johnstone and Production Stage Manager Bess Marie Glorioso
Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman and Nico Parker
Chris Sarandon, Todd Shotz and Joanna Gleason
Director Trip Cullman and Family
Nathan Levy, Andrew Barth Feldman and Sam Primack
Ryan Spahn and Jeanine Serralles
Director Trip Cullman and Production Stage Manager Bess Marie Glorioso
Adam Shaukat
Helen J. Shen, Nathan Levy, JuJu Jaworski, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Andrew Barth Feldman and Sam Primack
Jeanine Serralles,MTC Executive Director Chris Jennings, Playwright Joshua Harmon, Andrew Barth Feldman and Director Trip Cullman
Andrew Barth Feldman and Helen J. Shen
Jeffrey Seller and John Buzzetti
Playwright Joshua Harmon and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Helen J. Shen, Andrew Barth Feldman and Michael Urie
Playwright Joshua Harmon, Barbara Barrie and Director Trip Cullman
Barbara Barrie and Joanna Gleason
Barbara Barrie, Anne Kauffman, Sass Goldberg and Lindsay Mendez
Erin Darke and Jonathan Walker
Sam Primack and Andrew Barth Feldman
Chris Sarandon and Joanna Gleason
Jeanine Serralles and Andrew Barth Feldman
Director Trip Cullman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Playwright Joshua Harmon and MTC Associate Artistic Director Nicki Hunter
Director Trip Cullman, Andrew Barth Feldman and Playwright Joshua Harmon
Director Trip Cullman and Playwright Joshua Harmon
