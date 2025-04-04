Michael Shannon To Produce Brett Neveu's REVOLUTION Off-Broadway This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Revolution, a new play by award-winning playwright Brett Neveu (Eric LaRue, Traitor), will make its New York premiere from May 15 through June 7, 2025.

Directed by Rebecca Harris and produced by Oscar-nominated actor Michael Shannon (Shape of Water, Boardwalk Empire, Knives Out), the play explores connection, community, and the unexpected ways we find meaning in our lives.

It's Puff's 26th birthday, and she's celebrating it in the only place that feels like home—the alley behind her hair salon. Joined by Best Friend and fellow stylist Jame and the unexpected company of Georgia, a “Dress for Less” employee with a mysterious past, this spontaneous birthday hangout takes a turn. Revolution interrogates and celebrates the strange, joyful, chaotic revolutions we spark in ourselves—and in others—when we least expect it.

Following a critically acclaimed run in Chicago in 2023, Revolution brings its infectious spirit to downtown New York for a strictly limited engagement.

The cast will feature Natalie West* (Roseanne, The Conners) as Georgia, Clarissa Thibeaux* (Marvel's Runaways, Gentefied) as Puff, and Anna Basse (DUMMIES) as Jame.

The creative team includes Rebecca Harris (director), Heather Gilbert (lighting designer), Chris Fields (set designer & props), John Gromada (sound designer), Lauren Carmen (Costume Designer), Cailey B. Harwood-Smith (props), Lucy Houlihan (stage manager), Megan Ciszek (assistant stage manager).

Revolution is produced by Brett Neveu, Michael Shannon, Becky Creech, associate produced by Sophia Englesberg (Invasive Species, Zoomers), and executive produced by Zachary Hausman (Appropriate, Invasive Species). Performances run 90 minutes with no intermission and take place at The Flea Theatre – Siggy Space (20 Thomas Street, New York, NY, 10007). For more information, visit revolution-theplaynyc.com & @revolutiontheplaynyc.

Brett Neveu is a playwright, screenwriter, and producer whose work includes Eric LaRue, Traitor, and To Catch a Fish. His plays have been developed and produced by 59E59 Theaters, The Goodman Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, and The Atlantic Theatre Company, among others. He is a proud ensemble member of A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago and serves as Assistant Professor of Screenwriting at Northwestern University.

Michael Shannon is an Academy Award-nominated actor and founding ensemble member of A Red Orchid Theatre. His credits include The Shape of Water, Revolutionary Road, Boardwalk Empire, and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune on Broadway. He recently made his film directing debut with Brett Neveu's Eric LaRue.

Rebecca Harris is a director, writer, and actor whose artistic collaborations span Romulus Linney, Edward Albee, Anne Bogart, and Maria Irene Fornes. She most recently directed Pontoon in NYC and at the Philipstown Depot Theater. She is currently developing new work with various artists.

Becky Creech is a theatre producer and non-profit administrator whose career began at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago. She founded b.e. Productions and has worked with performing arts organizations in New York and San Francisco.